Rarely seen melon-headed whale rescued, in critical condition at SeaWorld

By Published: Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – A rarely seen melon-headed whale found stranded on the west coast of Florida is rehabilitating at SeaWorld Orlando.

The 320 pound, 8-and-a-half foot adult male was rescued by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission on Oct. 13.

Since he arrived in Orlando, he was placed in a quarantine pool where the Animal Rescue Team and veterinarians are tracking his vitals, appetite and swimming activity. He is facing a lot of challenges, including a likely case of pneumonia.

He is currently in critical condition, the Animal Rescue Teams hope to return him back to the wild. The next step is a hearing test to ensure that hearing loss was not the cause of the stranding.

While melon-headed whales are found widespread throughout the world’s tropical waters, they are not often seen as they are a pelagic, deep-water species.

SeaWorld Orlando’s Animal Rescue Team is on call 24/7 to save and care for injured, orphaned or ill animals.

MORE TOP STORIES:

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s