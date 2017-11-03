Rarely seen melon-headed whale rescued, in critical condition at SeaWorld

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – A rarely seen melon-headed whale found stranded on the west coast of Florida is rehabilitating at SeaWorld Orlando.

The 320 pound, 8-and-a-half foot adult male was rescued by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission on Oct. 13.

Since he arrived in Orlando, he was placed in a quarantine pool where the Animal Rescue Team and veterinarians are tracking his vitals, appetite and swimming activity. He is facing a lot of challenges, including a likely case of pneumonia.

He is currently in critical condition, the Animal Rescue Teams hope to return him back to the wild. The next step is a hearing test to ensure that hearing loss was not the cause of the stranding.

While melon-headed whales are found widespread throughout the world’s tropical waters, they are not often seen as they are a pelagic, deep-water species.

SeaWorld Orlando’s Animal Rescue Team is on call 24/7 to save and care for injured, orphaned or ill animals.

