Polk County veterinarian arrested again for animal cruelty

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County veterinarian and her husband who were arrested earlier this year for animal cruelty were arrested again this week.

Back in August, deputies arrested 66-year-old Dr. Gail Nichols and her husband, 74-year-old Paul Smith after investigators found 28 miniature horses, two full-sized horses, eight dogs and two birds that were being neglected at their Lakeland home.

Smith was arrested again on Wednesday and Nichols was arrested Thursday on an animal cruelty charge. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the new charge stems from doctors discovering a severe untreated infection in one of the seized horses.

During a medical evaluation and routine dental maintenance, a veterinarian found the severe infection and an overgrown tooth on the horse. According to deputies, the overgrown bottom tooth pushed the top tooth into the horse’s nasal cavity causing a gap. When the top tooth was removed, doctors found a second infection and another cavity that was packed with feed and infection.

Detectives then met with the State Attorney’s Office about the new discovery of animal cruelty, and both Nichols and Smith were arrested again.

Both have since bonded out of jail.

The sheriff’s office says two family dogs have been given back to Nichols and Smith. The rest of the animals are now with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, where their conditions are improving.