Plane lands on I-4 in Longwood

LONGWOOD, Fla. (WESH) A plane made an emergency landing Friday afternoon on westbound Interstate 4 in Longwood.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the pilot reported that he was running out of gas around 3:45 p.m.

Troopers said the pilot was trying to land on a golf course, but chose the interstate when he realized he couldn’t make it to the course.

The section of I-4 that the plane landed on is newly paved and has not yet opened to traffic.

A witness who was traveling westbound on I-4 when the plane landed told WESH 2 News that he felt vibrating, heard a loud noise and looked up to see the plane moving just above his truck.

“He (the pilot) did an amazing job,” the witness said.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said nobody was injured and there was no damage to the plane or any vehicles on I-4.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

