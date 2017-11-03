Patrols increased after rape reported during high school football game in Sarasota Co.

SARASOTA CoUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota County deputies are increasing patrol at the Riverview High School football game against Sarasota Friday night. This is happening after a woman says she was raped near the school during the homecoming football game held on October 13.

Deputies tell us at 8 p.m. that night, a woman was parked on Parma Street when a man forced his way into the car and assaulted her. The woman reported the crime hours later.

Parents say students typically park along these side streets and this attack has them terrified.

“Something has to change about the security in the schools, because our kids are not safe. How do you know you send your kids to school, you don’t know if they’re gonna come back anymore,” said Riverview HS parent Sara Vargas.

The Sarasota County School District released a statement, urging students to be cautious:

“Always report suspicious activity to an adult at home or at school. If a stranger tries to interact inappropriately with your child, it’s important to report the incident to an adult as soon as possible.

When students who drive attend a game or other after-hours event at school, they should park on campus in a well-lit area. Walking to and from a car with one or more other people is best, whenever possible.

The safety of our students is our highest priority. We are working with the Sheriff’s Office to co-operate with their ongoing investigation and to ensure additional vigilance near campus. With their help and yours, we can help keep all students safe.”

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 30 and 40 with a medium build. He has long, dark brown hair, a mustache and a goatee, and a mole on his face. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a grey t-shirt.

If you have any information on this case, call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

