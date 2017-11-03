Little girl owns the stage singing her heart out with lackluster choir

(WFLA) — No one loves singing in the church choir more than 6-year-old Loren.

Tennesee’s little lady captivated the First Baptist Church audience when she had a special opportunity to sing on stage for the service.

Loren looks fearless on that stage and nails the performance while absolutely singing her heart out.

While her peers are all standing with their hands together or at their sides, energetic Loren can be seen clapping and dancing to the beat with some incredible facial expressions.

Loren’s mom Jennifer said there were no instructions given to the kids before their debut, but Loren was sure in the spirit.

As you can see, Loren obviously has the full package to put on a great show and it’s complete with adoring fans.

Jennifer shared the video on Facebook saying, “In case you can’t find her she’s the one in pink and brown 😉”

The video has been shared across social media and has racked up more than 14,000,000 views.

