Last day to file claim for ‘free cruise’ spam call

(WFLA) — If you’ve received a spam call about a free cruise before, you could be owed a lot of money. All you have to do is check your phone number!

And Friday, November 3 is the last day to file a claim — before midnight.

A lawsuit claims a third-party travel agency made pre-recorded robocalls offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line, which violates the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, placing restrictions on telemarketers.

That annoying robocall could now get you up to $900 thanks to the class action lawsuit.

Anyone who received a call between July 2009 and March 2014 could be eligible.

The final hearing is scheduled for April 2, 2018.

