Jan Platt, political force, environmental advocate, dies at 81

By Published:
Jan Platt (Hillsborough County)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Jan Platt, one of Tampa’s most notable public servants, has passed away, leaving behind a lifetime full of accomplishments.

Her cause of death has not been disclosed.

For more than 20 years, Platt, 81, served the Tampa Bay area on both the Hillsborough County Commission and the Tampa City Council.

She is best known for her work on environmental issues and her fervent support of libraries—Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library in South Tampa is named in her honor.  She is also known as “Commissioner No” for her opposition to development she worried might harm the environment.

Platt was also appointed to various local, state and national committees, board and task forces.

Perhaps her most important legacy is the historic cleanup of Tampa Bay. With the help of Roger Stewart, who later became head of the Environmental Protection Commission of Hillsborough County, Platt led efforts to have Pinellas County to treat or reclaim its sewage.

In 2013, Hillsborough’s land preservation program, “ELAPP” was renamed after Platt. The program has preserved 61,000 acres of environmentally sensitive wildlife habitat and corridors.

Platt also taught history at her alma mater, Hillsborough High School, and at H. B. Plant High.

 

