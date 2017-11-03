We all have friends in our lives we consider to be almost family. And to celebrate those friendships, why not throw a Friendsgiving Gathering? For inspiration and tips on how to make your get-together memorable, Lifestyle Expert Stefaney Rants shares a few of her seasonal ideas incorporating cranberries. To submit your Friendsgiving photos, upload your picture on CranberryFriendsgiving.com and use #FriendsgivingCranberryContest for a chance to win up to $4,000 in prizes! Find all the details at CranberryFriendsgiving.com.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.