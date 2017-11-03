Friday Morning Blitz: East Bay Indians

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s that time of year again, high school football season is underway in the Tampa Bay area!

To celebrate, each Friday morning, WFLA News Channel 8’s Anthony “Double-A” Allfred will visit one local high school for a pep rally to remember.

This week, Double-A stopped by East Bay High School to see how the Indians are getting pumped up for their game Friday night against the Blake High School Yellowjackets.

It’s been a roller coaster of a season for the Indians. The team has won big, the team has lost big and the Indians have even taken a rival into overtime to win by a field goal.

Last week, the Indians shut out their district-rival Strawberry Crest 40–0 to give them a 4-4 record so far this season.

Tonight, the Blake Yellow Jackets travel to Gibsonton to take on a the Indians in their last game of the regular season.

A win will give the East Bay Indians a winning season.

