Dog abandoned by owner in Seminole Heights found, available for adoption

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We first brought you the story of a dog named Tiger when he was abandoned by his owner in August.

Shocking dashcam video showed the moment Tiger was left on a Seminole Heights road. A car stopped, the back door opened and a dog lept out of the car before the driver sped off. The dog was seen running after his owner, and last we heard, he was nowhere to be found.

But the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center said Friday that the dog had been found, and they’re hoping to give his story a happy ending by finding him a forever home.

The PRC was awarded full custody of the dog after a case was brought against the owner following a thorough investigation by PRC and the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office.

The dog’s former owner was placed on the County’s Enjoined List, and is permanently banned from owning and possessing animals in Hillsborough County, the center said.

The PRC hosted a meet and greet with Tiger on Friday, but it’s still unclear if he’s found his forever home.

If you’re interested in adopting Tiger, call (813) 744-5660 or visit the PRC’s website.

