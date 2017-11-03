Deputies find truck used in Hillsborough deadly hit-and-run

Detectives determined the vehicle that hit Abdalla was a metallic green Dodge Ram truck. This is a photo of a truck like the one used in the hit -and-run.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives are interviewing the owner of a truck that is believed to have been involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash last week.

Mostafa Abdalla, 19, was hit and killed while walking southbound on Orient Road between the hours of 4 p.m. on Oct. 29 and 2:38 a.m. on Oct. 30.

Parts from the vehicle that hit Abdalla were found at the scene. Detectives examined the parts and determined the vehicle that hit Abdalla was a metallic green Dodge Ram truck.

The following Wednesday, Abdalla’s family members made a public plea for information in the case.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office then received numerous anonymous tips.

Detectives followed up on those tips and as a result they located a 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck parked behind a residence in Hillsborough County that is believed to be the truck that killed the victim.

The truck was seized and taken to the HCSO Crime Scene Section for processing.

Detectives have located the truck’s owner and are conducting interviews.

The investigation continues.

