Boy fills empty trick-or-treat bowl with his own Halloween candy

By Published: Updated:

CHULA VISTA, CA (WFLA) — A mother in California is trying to find the boy who used his own candy to fill her empty bowl so others could have a treat on Halloween.

Kim Manalo told KSWB she left a bowl of candy out on Halloween so she could take her own kids trick-or-treating.

When they returned home, the bowl was empty.

“Once we got around the block the bowl was empty. I wasn’t too surprised but I was hoping it wasn’t one kid or an adult,” said Manalo.

Manalo watched the video from her porch when a group of kids approaches the empty bowl. Most of the kids walked away, but one boy stayed behind and began taking candy out of his own bag to put in the empty bowl for other trick or treaters to take.

“Seeing that really restored faith. I think that’s why people were so happy to see it because there is still good in the world. It’s just sad that we have to find it in children,” Manalo told KSWB.

Manalo posted the video on a local Facebook group hoping to identify the boy and thank him for his kindness. So far, no one has come forward.

TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s