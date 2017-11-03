Body found in Clearwater lake

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – City officials say a dive team is working to recover a body that was found in a Clearwater lake.

Shortly after 12 p.m. Friday, multiple agencies, including the Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office, were called to 203 S. Prospect Ave. following reports of a body floating in the water.

Officials say a death investigation is being conducted at this time. No further details are available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: