Arson investigation underway at home of man arrested for molesting child in Pasco County

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County officials are investigating an arson at the home of a man deputies say was caught molesting a child last month.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office and Pasco County Fire Rescue were called to a home on Havana Avenue in New Port Richey around 6 a.m. Friday morning for the house fire.

Investigators later determined the fire was intentionally set. No one was injured.

Deputies say the fire happened at 12145 Havana Avenue.

That’s the same address the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office listed last month for Spencer Joyce after he was arrested for capital sexual battery.

News Channel 8 reached out to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, who confirmed the arson happened at Joyce’s address.

Joyce was arrested for molesting a 7-year-old girl in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on October 9. Deputies said Joyce was beaten up by the child’s caregiver who caught him molesting the girl.

Investigators are now looking for anyone with information on who set the fire.