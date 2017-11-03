Angry Walmart customer accused of kicking police after trying to make return in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County woman is facing charges for battery on law enforcement officers after police say she got upset trying to make a return at Walmart.

Police were called to the Winter Haven Walmart on Cypress Gardens Boulevard around 1 p.m. Wednesday for the disturbance.

The store’s assistant manager told a responding officer that 24-year-old Adrienne Dean came into the store cursing and then got physical with employees. When the assistant manager asked Dean to leave, he says she turned around and shoved him.

Dean then started grabbing objects off shelves and threw them while cursing at employees, according to the arrest report. Police say she caused about $23 worth of damage to store property.

When responding officers arrested Dean and tried to put her into the patrol car, police say she tried to kick and strike them, then kicked the car door and refused to put her legs and feet inside.

According to the arrest report, Dean was then taken to the Winter Haven Hospital after an “electronic control device” was used. When she got to the hospital, police say she continued to kick and strike officers, made threats and tried to bite them.

Dean was eventually taken to the Polk County Jail. She is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, criminal mischief and battery.