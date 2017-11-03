6 Miami firefighters fired after noose discovered hanging over black firefighter’s family photo

MIAMI (AP) – Miami authorities say they are scrutinizing a fire station where a noose hung over a black firefighter’s family photo ruined by lewd drawings.

City officials fired six firefighters and up to five more could be suspended or demoted.

Termination letters sent to The Associated Press on Thursday said the fired firefighters helped or drew pictures of penises on personal photos of a colleague.

City manager Daniel Alfonso announced the firings on Wednesday.

“It is the policy of the City of Miami to provide a workplace for all employees that is free from intimidation, threats or violent acts,” Alfonso said in a statement. “We cannot and will not tolerate behavior that is disrespectful, hurtful and compromises the integrity of the department and the City of Miami,” NBC 6 Miami reported.

The firefighters denied the allegations.

NBC 6 Miami identified the fired firefighters as Cpt. William Bryson, Lt. Alejandro Sese, Kevin Meizoso, Justin Rumbaugh, David Rivera and Harold Santana.

