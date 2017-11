ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Vice President Mike Pence will be in Orlando Thursday to meet with local businesses and discuss tax reform.

Pence will be joined Gov. Rick Scott and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, according to a statement from the vice president’s office.

Pence will meet with local businesses, community leaders and Florida families to discuss tax reform.

The visit will conclude with Pence making a statement at Correct Craft in Orlando.

