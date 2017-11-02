Uzbekistan native in Tampa describes Sayfullo Saipov as emotional man with short temper

TAMPA (WFLA) – Friends in New Jersey describe terror suspect Sayfullo Saipov as a hard working family man, but that’s not the reputation people in Tampa say Saipov earned while he was here.

As a Federal Terror Task Force investigates Saipov’s background and connections, some are beginning to share details about the immigrant from Uzbekistan.

Another native from Uzbekistan, who now lives in Tampa and who knew Saipov while he lived here, describes Saipov as an emotional man who had a short temper. Federal agents also interviewed the man who knew Saipov. He agreed to speak with a reporter on the condition that his name not be revealed.

“He was always angry. He didn’t know much about religion. He was new to Islam or seemed to be new because he didn’t know much. He attended the nearby mosque,” said the man through an interpreter.

Federal agents also spoke with Amr Soliman, asking him if he is connected to Saipov.

Soliman is originally from Egypt, and is Muslim.

Federal authorities became interested in Soliman because his Florida driver’s license and business records show Soliman living in the same Tampa apartment as Saipov during the time Saipov listed the apartment as his address.

“I’m sure I’ve never seen him before,” said Soliman, who offered a simple explanation for the shared address.

“I moved from there a couple of years ago with my ex-wife. Until now, I never changed my driver’s license, maybe that’s why,” said Soliman.

He says federal agents questioned him over the phone.

“They were questioning why my name is coming up, and I just told them maybe because of my address, my driver’s license, I never actually went to change the address,” said Soliman, who also condemned the terror attack in New York, “To kill somebody like that is not an acceptable thing to do”.

