Universal releases new details on Fast & Furious attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Universal Orlando has released new details about their upcoming Fast & Furious – Supercharged Attraction.

Universal officials said the new ride, opening in Spring of 2018, will bring the Fast & Furious film franchise to life.

Guests will have the opportunity to become a part of the “Fast” family and go on a high-speed chase after an urgent message comes in from one of the franchises leading characters, Dom.

During the ride, you will get a chance to encounter favorites from the movies, such as Dom (Vin Diesel), Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson), Roman (Tyrese Gibson) and criminal mastermind Owen Shaw (Luke Evans).

Inside the attraction, riders will get to see places inspired by the movies, such as the family room and Tej’s War Room.

Riders will be put into a “custom party bus,” to travel to an after party when Dom’s message comes through saying Owen Shaw is on his way, starting the high-speed adventure.

Riders will also have the opportunity to see and take pictures with 12 cars that come from the franchise, such as Dom’s Dodge Charger. There will also be three vehicles that were created exclusively for Universal’s attraction.

Much like the Universal’s Race Through New York with Jimmy Fallon, the ride will have a virtual line. Park-goers will be able to either select a ride time on the Universal Orlando Resort Mobile App or at kiosks near the attraction entrance.

