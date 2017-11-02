Unattended toddler caused apartment fire in Florida

Published:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Florida mother was miles away from her home when her 3-year-old child started an apartment fire while using a microwave.

The News Herald reports that management at a Panama City apartment complex saw a trail of smoke coming from a unit Tuesday. Inside, they found two children — ages 1 and 3 — who were unattended.

A police report says the 3-year-old overcooked some food in the microwave, causing the small fire, which filled the apartment with smoke. The report says the children had been left without adequate food.

Neither child was injured.

Police found their mother, Dionzia Johnson, some three miles away. She’s been charged with two felony counts of child neglect. Johnson says her car had broken down and she couldn’t get back to her children.

