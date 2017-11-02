Truck drove into Home Depot in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is in custody after he drove his pickup truck through the entrance of a Home Depot in Tampa, police confirmed.

The doors into the store were open. It is unclear at this time why the driver drove his truck through those doors.

Witnesses say the young man got out of the truck took off running toward a Speedway gas station nearby.

Karen Ware said the man then put a huge wad of money on top of the ice machine at the gas station before he was tackled to the ground.

The Tampa Police Department said good Samaritans were able to tackle down the driver.

The Home Depot is located at 17601 Bruce B Downs Blvd.

No injuries were reported. The driver is in Tampa police custody.

