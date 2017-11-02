Suspected Davenport ‘porch pirate’ arrested

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a woman for stealing five packages off porches in Davenport subdivisions.

Elise Rosa, 18, is charged with four counts of unoccupied residential burglary, one count of occupied residential burglary and five counts of petit theft.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, five separate victims reported their packages stolen from their front door.

Thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip from someone who saw the woman on a home surveillance video posted to social media on TV, deputies located Rosa’s home.

She admitted to committing the burglaries and thefts.

Rosa was arrested, charged and booked into the Polk County Jail.

“Porch pirates follow delivery trucks around in residential neighborhoods looking to steal your packages. This crime can occur any time of the year, but it’s more likely to occur now due to the holidays approaching,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

“Please be mindful when you order online – sign up to track your packages, have packages delivered to a locked mailbox or your work address, arrange to be home when the package is delivered, or ask a trusted neighbor to pick up your package.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: