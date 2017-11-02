St. Pete dance coach accused of offering minor $50 in exchange for sex

Jamel Lanee' By Published:
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A local dance team coach is accused of offering a 15-year-old boy $50 in exchange for sex.

The Pinellas Park Police Department arrested Lucious Christian, 29, on Monday and charged him with lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor.

Police said Christian had engaged in sex acts with the child at his home on October 22.

The victim’s mother said she checked her son’s phone and found text messages detailing the alleged incident.  Law enforcement was contacted the next day.

The victim spoke with officers and provided them with text messages between him and Christian.

The mother said Christian is a longtime family friend and had initiated contact with her son over Snapchat.

Her son is not a member of St. Pete Diamond Prima Donna, the dance team Christian coaches, the mother said.

Christian was later released on a $10,000 bond.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

onday.

Christian is out on a $10,000 bond.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s