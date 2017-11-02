St. Pete dance coach accused of offering minor $50 in exchange for sex

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A local dance team coach is accused of offering a 15-year-old boy $50 in exchange for sex.

The Pinellas Park Police Department arrested Lucious Christian, 29, on Monday and charged him with lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor.

Police said Christian had engaged in sex acts with the child at his home on October 22.

The victim’s mother said she checked her son’s phone and found text messages detailing the alleged incident. Law enforcement was contacted the next day.

The victim spoke with officers and provided them with text messages between him and Christian.

The mother said Christian is a longtime family friend and had initiated contact with her son over Snapchat.

Her son is not a member of St. Pete Diamond Prima Donna, the dance team Christian coaches, the mother said.

Christian was later released on a $10,000 bond.

