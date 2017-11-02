Seminole Co. woman accused of having sex with friend’s son, 16

SEMINOLE COUNTY, (WESH) Fla. — A Seminole County woman is accused of having sex with her friend’s 16-year-old son.

Heather Bard, 33, is charged with having inappropriate relations with the underage boy.

Police say it happened after a night of drinking at her Casselberry home.

Bard bonded out of the Seminole County Jail on Wednesday night.

Police say a message Bard sent to the boy said she did not want anyone to find out about the relationship because she would end up in jail.

Bard was met by another woman Wednesday night as she left the jail.

The woman gave her a hug and then left.

Police say a father found messages on his teen son’s tablet from Bard, talking about drinking together and graphic talk about sex.

Bard is charged with unlawful sexual contact. Police said it happened after Bard was hanging out with her friend and that friend’s 16-year-old son.

On Wednesday in court, Bard’s defense argued for a bond that would let her get back to her young children.

Police are also looking at whether the boy’s mother should face charges. She apparently tried to stop the father from going to police.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-