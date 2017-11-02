Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Feel Good Sides

Name: Feel Good Sides

Total Time – Varies (Varies)

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal with a protein, fresh salad blend, unsweetened tea, and gluten-free rolls.

These recipes are great side dishes for roasted turkey breast.

Recipe: Seared Green Beans with Grains

Total Time – 20 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

Ingredients:

6 oz multi-grain rice medley

1 3/4 cups chicken stock (or broth)

1 orange, for zest/juice

2 teaspoons fresh ginger, peeled and grated

12 oz fresh trimmed green beans

1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Steps:

1. Place rice and chicken stock in microwave-safe bowl; cover and cook following microwave package instructions. Zest orange peel (2 teaspoons); squeeze for juice (1/4 cup). Stir zest into rice and keep warm. Peel and grate ginger.

2. Cut beans in half; toss with oil. Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan on high 2–3 minutes. Place beans in pan; sear 1–2 minutes, without stirring, or until beans begin to char slightly. Stir and repeat until all beans have been marked with char.

3. Stir in ginger, garlic, and salt; cook and stir 1–2 minutes or until garlic is brown. Add orange juice and cover; cook 2–3 minutes or until beans are slightly tender. Stir rice into pan; remove from heat. Transfer to platter; serve.

CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 140kcal; FAT 2g; SAT FAT 0g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 230mg; CARB 28g; FIBER 3g; SUGARS 2g; PROTEIN 5g; VIT A 10%; VIT C 20%; CALC 2%; IRON 6%

Recipe: Apple Pecan Tart

Active Time – 15 minutes, Total Time – 1 hour (Makes 12 servings)

Ingredients:

3/4 cup frozen fat-free whipped topping, thawed

2 large sweet apples, finely chopped

1 1/2 cups chunky apple sauce

2 tablespoons maple syrup, divided

1/3 cup raisins

2 teaspoons apple pie spice, divided

2/3 cup pecan pieces

3/4 cup graham cracker crumbs

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Set whipped topping out to thaw. Peel apples and cut into small, bite-size cubes (2 cups); combine with apple sauce, 1 tablespoon maple syrup, raisins, and 1/2 teaspoon apple pie spice. Set aside.

2. Place pecans in food processor bowl; blend until creamy and mix sticks to sides of bowl. Combine pecan mixture with graham cracker crumbs, salt, 1 teaspoon apple pie spice, and remaining 1 tablespoon maple syrup, using finger tips to blend. Reserve 1/3 cup mixture.

3. Press pecan mixture in tart pan (or pie pan) on bottom and up sides; bake 5 minutes. Spoon apple mixture over crust and bake 25 minutes.

4. Top with reserved 1/3 cup pecan mixture and bake 8–10 more minutes or until apples are tender. Combine remaining 1/2 teaspoon apple pie spice with whipped topping. Let tart stand 10 minutes to cool. Serve with whipped topping.

CALORIES (per 1/12 recipe) 140kcal; FAT 5g; SAT FAT 0g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 45mg; CARB 22g; FIBER 2g; SUGARS 15g; PROTEIN 1g; VIT A 0%; VIT C 30%; CALC 2%; IRON 4%

Recipe: Eggplant Roulades

Active Time – 15 minutes, Total Time – 45 minutes (Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients:

Nonstick aluminum foil

2 medium eggplant (about 3 lb)

Olive oil cooking spray

1 1/2 teaspoons salt-free Italian seasoning, divided

1/2 seedless cucumber, sliced

3 plum tomatoes, sliced

1 tablespoon fresh dill, finely chopped

2 tablespoons walnut pieces, finely chopped

1/2 cup cucumber feta dip

1 cup sliced roasted red peppers

3 cups spring mix salad blend

1 tablespoon balsamic glaze

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking sheet with foil. Cut eggplant lengthwise into 1/4-inch-thick slices (about 16 pieces); coat with spray and place on baking sheet. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon seasoning; bake 20–22 minutes or until tender. Chill 10 minutes.

2. Slice cucumber (1 cup) and tomatoes (1 cup) into 3-inch long strips. Chop dill and walnuts; combine with dip. Place 1 tablespoon dip mixture on shortest end of eggplant, then add two strips of cucumber, tomato, and red pepper perpendicular to eggplant.

3. Top each with 1/4 cup greens, then roll up eggplant around vegetables and place on serving platter, seam side down. Sprinkle eggplant roulades with remaining 1/2 teaspoon seasoning; drizzle with balsamic glaze. Serve.

CALORIES (per 1/8 recipe) 80kcal; FAT 2.5g; SAT FAT 0.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 0mg; SODIUM 95mg; CARB 15g; FIBER 6g; SUGARS 7g; PROTEIN 4g; VIT A 25%; VIT C 30%; CALC 4%; IRON 6%