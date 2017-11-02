Protect your child from identity theft

TAMPA (WFLA) – Did you know that one in 40 households with minor children have at least one child whose personal information was compromised by identity criminals?

According to the Federal Trade Commission, a child’s Social Security number can be used by criminals to apply for government benefits, bank and credit card accounts, apply for loans and even rent a place to live.

Warning Signs

Several signs can tip you off to the fact that someone is misusing your child’s personal information and committing fraud. For example, you or your child might:

Be turned down for government benefits because the benefits are being paid to another account using your child’s Social Security number

Get a notice from the IRS saying the child didn’t pay income taxes, or that the child’s Social Security number was used on another tax return

Get collection calls or bills for products or services you didn’t receive

Prevention = Protection

You can take steps to protect your child’s identity from misuse:

Find a safe location for all paper and electronic records that show your child’s personal information

Don’t share your child’s Social Security number unless you know and trust the other party. Ask why it’s necessary and how it will be protected. Ask if you can use a different identifier, or use only the last four digits of your child’s Social Security number.

Shred all documents that show your child’s personal information before throwing them away.

Be aware of events that put information at risk. For example, there’s an adult in your household who might want to use a child’s identity to start over; you lose a wallet, purse or paperwork that has your child’s Social Security information; there’s a breakin at your home; or a school, doctor’s office or business notifies you that your child’s information was affected by a security breach.

Has your child been affected? WFLA would like to hear your story! Please contact mmarino@wfla.com.