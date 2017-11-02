President Trump’s Twitter account briefly taken offline

Donald Trump
In this Nov. 1, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. Trump on Thursday backed away from his threat to send the suspect in the New York bike path attack to Guantanamo Bay, acknowledging in an early morning tweet that the military judicial process at the Cuban detention center takes longer than the civilian federal court system. But Trump called again for the man to be executed. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(WFLA) – President Donald Trump’s Twitter account was briefly deactivated on Thursday.

According to Twitter Government, @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated “due to human error by a Twitter employee.”

The account was down for a total of 11 minutes.

President Trump’s account has since been restored.

Twitter said they are continuing to investigate the incident and “are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.”

It’s not clear when the account was offline – but President Trump’s latest tweet at the time of this writing was sent around 9 p.m. Thursday. He hasn’t responded to the situation.

