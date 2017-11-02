President Trump’s Twitter account briefly taken offline

(WFLA) – President Donald Trump’s Twitter account was briefly deactivated on Thursday.

According to Twitter Government, @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated “due to human error by a Twitter employee.”

The account was down for a total of 11 minutes.

President Trump’s account has since been restored.

Twitter said they are continuing to investigate the incident and “are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.”

It’s not clear when the account was offline – but President Trump’s latest tweet at the time of this writing was sent around 9 p.m. Thursday. He hasn’t responded to the situation.

Great Tax Cut rollout today. The lobbyists are storming Capital Hill, but the Republicans will hold strong and do what is right for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: