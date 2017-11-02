Police impersonator arrested after making lewd comments, grabbing juvenile in Brooksville, police say

Published:
Brooksville PD

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A 56-year-old man pretending to be an undercover cop made several lewd comments toward a juvenile before he grabbed her, Brooksville police said.

On October 30, police responded to a Walmart located at 7305 Broad Street to investigate reports of a battery.

Police said a  juvenile female told them she was sitting in the parking when an unknown man knocked on her driver’s window.

He identified himself as an “undercover police officer,” and told her he was investigating suspicious activity in the area. He also made several lewd comments to the victim, then reached into her vehicle and grabbed her leg area, police said.

Surveillance video shows the suspect flee the scene in his vehicle. The vehicle was located two days later in Spring Hill.

The victim identified Richard Charles Bretton, 56, out of a photo line-up.

Bretton was arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer.

His bond was set at $6,000.

