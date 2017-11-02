Passed out man wakes up, takes TPD officer on wild ride that ends with crash

By Published:
Christopher Francis, jail booking photo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man who was passed out across the street from a strip club wound up waking up and taking a Tampa police officer on a wild ride. Now the man faces multiple charges.

Around 3:35 a.m. on Saturday, a Tampa Police Department officer discovered a man passed out behind the wheel of his car which was parked across the street from the Hollywood Nights strip club on Howard Avenue North.

The officer said he went to check on the man and discovered Christopher M. Francis, 31, was extremely intoxicated.

The officer was talking to Francis through the passenger window of Francis’ car, which was open. According to an arrest affidavit, Francis went to start his car and the officer reached through the window inside the car to turn off the ignition. That’s when Francis put the car into gear and drove away.

The officer landed in the passenger seat as the car was driving away.

Francis then started elbowing the officer as the officer tried to grab the steering wheel.

The car crashed into a pole after driving for about 100 yards.

Francis was arrested and charged with battery on an officer, resisting an officer with violence, fleeing and eluding police with disregard of safety, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s