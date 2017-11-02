Passed out man wakes up, takes TPD officer on wild ride that ends with crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man who was passed out across the street from a strip club wound up waking up and taking a Tampa police officer on a wild ride. Now the man faces multiple charges.

Around 3:35 a.m. on Saturday, a Tampa Police Department officer discovered a man passed out behind the wheel of his car which was parked across the street from the Hollywood Nights strip club on Howard Avenue North.

The officer said he went to check on the man and discovered Christopher M. Francis, 31, was extremely intoxicated.

The officer was talking to Francis through the passenger window of Francis’ car, which was open. According to an arrest affidavit, Francis went to start his car and the officer reached through the window inside the car to turn off the ignition. That’s when Francis put the car into gear and drove away.

The officer landed in the passenger seat as the car was driving away.

Francis then started elbowing the officer as the officer tried to grab the steering wheel.

The car crashed into a pole after driving for about 100 yards.

Francis was arrested and charged with battery on an officer, resisting an officer with violence, fleeing and eluding police with disregard of safety, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.

