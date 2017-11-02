Pasco Schools employee due in court on federal child porn charges

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County School District employee arrested on child porn charges is expected to go before a federal judge at 2 p.m. Thursday.

William Napolitano, 34, was arrested at his New Port Richey home Tuesday.

Neighbors tell WFLA News Channel 8 that dozens of federal agents stormed the home early in the morning and arrested the school district’s transportation services manager.

Court paperwork shows he was on the living room couch next to his iPhone, which was shoved in the couch cushions.

An undercover agent with U.S. Homeland Security spent years chatting with Napolitano, who went by the name “William Snyder” online, documents show.

He had graphic exchanges and expressed a desire to see videos depicting “young rape” scenes, the paperwork says.

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: READ THE FULL AFFIDAVIT HERE

Agents found at least 40 pictures and videos depicting child porn on a laptop computer. In court Wednesday, Napolitano said he’s the only person who had access to that device.

“He is still on administrative leave. The superintendent will recommend that the board suspend him without pay at their Tuesday meeting. Only the board can suspend someone without pay,” said school district spokeswoman Linda Cobbe.

Napolitano will ask the court for bond Thursday in front of federal judge Thomas McCoun, III.