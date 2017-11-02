Pasco detectives revisit cold case of unidentified body

Pasco County Sheriff's Office

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Forensic experts have reconstructed the face of a man found in Pasco County in an effort to solve a 1989 cold case.

Detectives said a man’s skeletal remains were found in an orange grove near San Antonio on January 24, 1989.

Medical examiners believe the man was between the ages of 30 and 42, white and between 5’06’’ to 5’07”.

A forensic facial reconstruction of his skull was created in hopes to identify the man.

If you recognize the man in the photo or have any information on this case, please contact Sergeant Hatcher at jhatcher@pascosheriff.org, Det. Koenig at tkoenig@pascosheriff.org, or Det. Harris at tharris@pascosheriff.org.

To be eligible for up to a $3,000 reward, please contact the Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Inc. at 1-800-873-TIPS or click here to submit a tip online. 

