BOZEMAN, Mont. (WFLA/KECI) – A fall snow blanketed parts of Montana on Wednesday.

A cold front moved through, prompting winter weather warnings and advisories.

Some parts saw up to nine inches of snow, and more was expected in higher elevations.

The state has already seen several storms with accumulating snow this season.

There’s a chance the state will see some more over the weekend.

