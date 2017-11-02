Manatee sheriff seeks help finding girl, 14, last seen at bus stop

Gracie White, 14, was reported missing.

PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 14-year-old girl who was last seen at her bus stop on Monday morning.

14-year-old Gracie White, of Parrish,  was reported missing by her mother on Monday, Oct. 30.

Gracie was last seen at her bus stop Monday morning, but did not come home that evening.

Investigators say Gracie was not at Palmetto High School on Monday or Tuesday.

Gracie is 5’3” tall, weighs 125 pounds and has light brown/blonde hair.

Investigators believe Gracie may be a runaway.

Anyone with information should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office  at (941) 747-3011.

