Man steals bracelet worth almost $3,000 from University Mall

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who stole a bracelet worth almost $3,000 from University Mall.

The sheriff’s office said on Oct. 20, a man entered the Five Star Jewelry store and asked to try on a men’s 10K solid gold bracelet.

As the suspect stood in front of the counter, the employee put the bracelet on his wrist.

The suspect inspects the security lock on the bracelet and then runs from the store.

The suspect left via the southeast mall exit.

The bracelet is work $2,889.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200,

Anyone with any information regarding the identity and whereabouts of this suspect who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using our P3 Tips Mobile app. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

