Local bartenders to compete in cocktail-making contest

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — After touring all over the country from San Francisco to Washington D.C., the Modern Classics Cocktail Competition returns to the Tampa Bay area to crown its 2017 champion.

This year, five local bartenders will compete for the opportunity to go to Scotland and learn more about the host liquor Drambuie’s roots.

The competition is this Monday at the Iberian Rooster in Downtown St. Petersburg.

If you are interested in attending and sampling all of the bartenders creations all you have to do is send an email to rsvpDrambuie@chilledmagazine.com

The Iberian Rooster is located at 475 Central Ave. N. in St. Petersburg (727) 258-8753

