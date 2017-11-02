Kevin Spacey faces new harassment allegations from set of ‘House of Cards’

By Published:
FILE - In this June 11, 2017, file photo, Kevin Spacey arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Spacey says he is “beyond horrified” by allegations that he made sexual advances on a teen boy in 1986. Spacey posted on Twitter that he does not remember the encounter but apologizes for the behavior. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – The Latest on sexual harassment allegations against powerful figures in Hollywood and other industries (all times local):

8:55 p.m.

CNN is reporting that eight current or former “House of Cards” workers claim that Kevin Spacey made the production a “toxic” workplace and one ex-employee alleges the actor sexually assaulted him.

The workers’ identities were withheld from Thursday’s report because they fear professional fallout, the cable news channel said.

Among them is a former production assistant who alleged that Spacey assaulted him during one of the Netflix show’s early seasons, and CNN reported that all of the people described Spacey’s behavior as predatory.

The report accuses Spacey of allegedly targeted staffers who were typically young and male with nonconsensual touching and crude comments.

Netflix and Spacey’s publicist didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Production of “House of Cards” was previously suspended.

The fallout stems from last weekend’s BuzzFeed News report in which actor Anthony Rapp said that Spacey attempted to seduce him in 1986, when Rapp was 14.

Spacey apologized earlier this week for the incident but said he didn’t recall what might have been “drunken behavior.” In a statement Wednesday, Spacey’s publicist said he’s seeking unspecified treatment.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s