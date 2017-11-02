Hero dad reacts when man drives into Tampa Home Depot

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It certainly wasn’t the way Radoune Locktib thought his day would go. The New Tampa man assumed this Thursday was destined to be like any other as of late, filled with home improvement projects.

Busy with renovations to his nearby home, Radoune has been making daily trips to his neighborhood Home Depot.

On Thursday, he went back again.

Only this time, things would be different. He had no way of knowing that this trip would make headlines.

By day’s end, he would be a hero.

The husband and father of two had just purchased blinds for his windows and was waiting on them to be cut when there was an awful sound – one he’ll never forget.

“I heard screaming, enormous screaming. It was the scream of terror,” he told News Channel 8.

That’s when his instincts kicked in and he jumped into action. There was no hesitation, no decision to make.

What he saw next propelled him into swift, decisive action, and he wasn’t going to let the bad guy get away.

At first, he thought Tampa was under attack. He couldn’t believe what he saw. A truck drove into the building packed with people, right up to the registers.

The family man admits he was fueled by fear and adrenaline.

“It’s my duty as an American citizen not to let that happen again. I’m going to go after this guy. I don’t know if this guy has a gun, a bomb, or is going to kill somebody. I’m going to follow him,” he said.

And he did.

He chased the driver to a nearby convenience store and he called the cops. But, that’s when the tables turn quickly. The peacemaker soon found himself under attack.

“I was on the phone, and I was just pushing him away. When people saw that I was getting defeated, they started coming closer, and I put my phone in my pocket and just grabbed him,” he explained.

Nearby customers rushed in to help, providing much needed back up before the police arrived. Finally, the group got guy down and subdued him.

As it turns out, this husband works in healthcare as a nursing supervisor at a psychiatric hospital. He knew when this all began that the driver most likely was suffering mental issues.

His theory was confirmed by police in a phone call.

“They told me he’s mentally ill,” he said. “Then, I said, ‘I’m not going to press charges. The fact that he’s mentally ill, gloves off. Just make sure he gets Baker Acted, and he gets some help. And, I forgive’.”

The case in currently under investigation by Tampa police. The driver’s name has not yet been released.

