Help Students Smile Brighter for School Picture Day

Instilling healthy habits should be taught at a young age. But not everyone has the knowledge or resources needed. So with the help of Colgate, Lifestyle Expert, Stefaney Rants is here with an exciting way to encourage oral health to our youngsters! Visit ColgateBSBF.com for more information!
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.