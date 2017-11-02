Fight over Confederate monuments turns to Lakeland’s Munn Park

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The fight over Confederate memorials is turning to Lakeland, where a coalition rallied Thursday to save the monument that sits in Munn Park.

Lakeland City Commissioners have planned a public meeting to discuss options of what to do with the monument, including keeping it, moving it and other options.

The monument of a Confederate soldier has been at the center of Munn Park for more than a century.

“We are calling on city commissioners to cancel the planned public meeting,” Save Our Sculpture member Gail Jessee shouted.

Members with the Save Our Sculpture Coalition urged City Commissioners to save the monument.

“It’s [not] just a statue. It is a war memorial to the veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice,” Jessee told News Channel 8.

The group presented an independent poll that cited that 86 percent of the people surveyed do not want the soldier moved.

Rachelle Stephenson told WFLA she isn’t buying it and wants to see the monument moved.

“I think it sends the wrong message about what our values are here. I think it’s really open to interpretation as far as what we’re endorsing and what we value. I think a war monument is better placed in a cemetery or museum. That’s where we study history,” Stephenson said.

Coalition members say it’s nothing more than a tribute to veterans.

“It is a precious piece of this history of the City of Lakeland and Polk County,” Jessee said.

A public meeting will be held on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. at the RP Funding Center. Stay with News Channel 8 for updates.

