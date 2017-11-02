Concern grows over Muslim backlash after NYC terror attack

(WFLA) – As federal investigators continue to probe the actions and relationships of people to accused terror suspect Safullo Saipov, some are worried about a backlash against the Muslim community.

The Council on American Islamic Relations says a number of mosques in the New Jersey area have already received threats.

Hassan Shibly with Florida CAIR says he is concerned about retaliation.

“It seems when it comes to the Muslim community in particular like to blame the entire eight million faith community in this country for the horrific acts of a deranged monster that we have nothing to do with, that we abhor,” said Shibly.

According to Shibly, Saipov was not well known at any Mosque in the area.

“The truth of the matter is, it’s undeniable that he wasn’t very visible there, he wasn’t very well known there, he wasn’t very involved there,” said Shibly. “And that’s not surprising because we are hearing he may have been influenced by ISIS propaganda, well the first thing ISIS wants to do is cut people off from the mosques and cut them of from the community because according to their very own propaganda, they recognize that the mosques reject their extremist, deviant, blasphemous, hieratical, violent messaging.”

Still, Shibly is concerned other Muslims are being blamed for Saipov’s actions.

“Why is that some people want to define us by that deranged monster, instead of the thousands of wonderful people that are serving this great community every day,” he said.

