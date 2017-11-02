Big demand for tiny homes in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Brian Zmich is sold on tiny houses. The former house flipper’s best sellers were small bungalows, which led him and his business partner to build a career crafting tiny homes in the Tampa Bay area. Their company is aptly named, Tampa Bay Tiny Homes.

“I think that what people are realizing is stuff is taking control of them and people want to take back control of their lives, so they’re going tiny,” Zmich says, in between text messages and phone calls. These days, he’s pretty busy with demand for tiny house models rolling in.

Fortunately, a personalized tour of his model home doesn’t take long.

Within 240 square feet, built on a 24-foot-long trailer, is a living space with seating area and wall-mounted television, a galley-style kitchen, a bathroom with a shower and a lofted bed.

“When you really start thinking about how we live it’s efficient and it makes sense,” says Zmich.

The model, furnished, would sell for about $43,000. A tiny home built on a 35-foot-long trailer would start around $80,000.

The custom built homes are made-to-order in St. Petersburg and generally take two or three months to complete.

Once the home is completed, the builders will get to work on a series of houses that will be displayed at the 2018 Valspar Championship golf tournament at Innisbrook Golf and Spa Resort in Palm Harbor.

Events like the popular tournament help the company get exposure, but Tampa Bay Tiny Homes doesn’t really need it. Every day, someone stops by the company’s headquarters to see what it might be like to live in pint-sized properties.

Despite the growing popularity of extreme downsizing and tiny living there’s a big hurdle in Tampa Bay, where do you put a tiny home?

Some tiny homes are finding a place in RV parks, others on private property. But currently, there aren’t many convenient neighborhoods to call home. But one local woman wants to change that.

Meredyth Censullo will tell you about a tiny home community that will open in the Tampa Bay area. Watch her special report Friday morning on WFLA News Channel 8 which airs from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-