8 On Your Side: Kidde fire extinguish recall reminder to re-check labels on your device

Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

(WFLA) – If you have a fire extinguisher in your home, right now is a good time to check its label, specifically, if you have a Kidde brand fire extinguisher.

8 On Your Side has an alert regarding a Consumer Product Safety recall notice.

Around 40 million of Kidde’s fire extinguishers may not work when you need them the most.

The company’s safety devices come in lots of sizes – both large and small, says Dan Freitag, fire extinguisher specialist, with A to Z Fire.

It’s also a security measure one Hillsborough County man says he’ll never be without.

“Praise the Lord, I’ve never had a problem here. I have one there and one in the bedroom and that’s it,” he told News Channel 8.

But according to a report Thursday from the U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission, it’s a good idea to re-check the labels on those devices if you have one.

So what do you look for on the label?

If you have a Kidde fire extinguisher and the label has a manufactured date between January 1973 and August 2017, you should contact Kidde to request a free replacement.

