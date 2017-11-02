8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | Nov. 3-5

1. Touch-A-Truck (Saturday)

The only place where you can touch everything and anything you want to! Get your hands on over 100 different large vehicles. Get the details

2. Holy Paws! (Saturday)

Enjoy wine, delicious food samplings from Clearwater area restaurants and caterers, entertainment, a silent auction, raffles and help a good cause. Get the details

3. Two-Headed Calf Fest (Friday)

Come for the music, mermaids, alligators, carnival side-show, food and brews as we find out the two-headed calf’s name. Get the details

4. Gulf Maritime Festival (Sunday)

Get an inside look into sponge diving, shrimping, fishing and boating. Get the details

5. Mac N Cheese Festival (Saturday)

Grab the gang and dig into some cheesy goodness and vote for your favorite! Get the details

6. Seafood Festival (Saturday)

All you can eat critters from the sea will have your mouth watering and the kids will enjoy pie-eating contests and sack races. Get the details

7. Moonlight Masquerade (Saturday)

A date night with a little mystery in the air. Enjoy a pet-themed silent auction, dinner, live band and bar. Get the details

8. Lynyrd Skynyrd Returns (Saturday)

After 40 years legendary rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd returns to Lakeland to perform on the Jenkins Arena stage. Get the details

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add events to our calendar.

We know there are tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

