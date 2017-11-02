5 Florida gubernatorial candidates to address media

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Major contenders running for Florida governor are getting a chance to give their campaign pitch to reporters and editors from across the state.

The Associated Press is holding its annual pre-session planning day on Thursday at the Capitol. The session starts in January.

Three Democrats and two Republicans running for governor in 2018 are scheduled to appear.

Gov. Rick Scott is leaving office in early 2019 due to term limits.

The Democrats who will appear are Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham and Orlando-area businessman Chris King. Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine jumped into the race Wednesday but could not attend due to scheduling conflicts.

Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and State Sen. Jack Latvala are also scheduled to speak. Latvala and Putnam are Republicans.

