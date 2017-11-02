111 dogs, cats rescued from Puerto Rico

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One hundred and eleven dogs and cats rescued from Puerto Rico will soon be looking for new homes.

Rick Chaboudy, executive director of Suncoast Animal League, explains most of the animals were rescued from shelters, but others were wandering the streets. Things on the island are still in bad shape following Hurricane Maria.

“People tried and tried and tried the best that they could,” said Chaboudy. “Now, six, seven weeks into the hurricane, you still have no running water. You still have no electricity. There’s no power. You have no job. You have no income.”

Suncoast Animal League is a non-profit rescue organization that rescues animals from natural disasters when called upon. Chaboudy says this rescue was unlike any other he’s been involved with.

“Hurricane Andrew, Katrina, the whole works. When you go to those, as devastating as it is, you’re there. You can see what you need. Maybe you need other supplies, you need changes or you need other vehicles, you make a phone call,” said Chaboudy. “When you’re on an island, you have to deal with the hand that you’re dealt.”

Thankfully, the rescue workers and volunteers made it back to the states safe and sound and the dogs and cats are doing remarkably well. They are now being checked, spayed and neutered and acclimated to their new surroundings.

Chaboudy believes the animals are adjusting very quickly, all things considered.

“It’s amazing. We’re pleasantly surprised at the condition of these animals. They are personality plus. I mean, they have wonderful personalities, wonderful temperaments. ”

Suncoast Animal League is hosting its 10th Annual Dogtoberfest & Running of the Wieners at the Highlander Park in Dunedin on Nov. 11 from 11:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. The dogs and cats that are healthy and well adjusted will be available for adoption then.

For more information, you can visit the event’s page on Facebook.

