Woman fatally struck in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian was fatally struck in Pinellas Park Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at 1:26 p.m. in the 10300 block of Belcher Road near 75th Street.

The victim, Jessica Pepin, 29, of Clearwater was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Peppin was crossing Belcher Road eastbound when she was struck by a 2017 Toyota traveling southbound on Belcher Road.

Witnesses said Pepin started running right before she was hit.

Police have ruled out speed and impairment as factors in the crash, and said no charges are expected at this time.

