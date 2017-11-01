WATCH: Soldier returns from Afghanistan, meets newborn son for first time

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WFLA) — A California family had an emotional reunion this week that was made even more special by two family members meeting for the first time.

Dr. Dan Flood returned home Tuesday night after seven months in Afghanistan. Flood is a physician in the Air Force.

His whole family was waiting to welcome him home at the Sacramento International Airport, including the latest addition to the family.

For the first time, Flood met his son Elijah, who was born one month ago while Flood was still deployed.

Elijah was even wearing a special shirt for the occasion that said, “Welcome home Daddy, I’ve waited my whole life to meet you.”

“I’m just elated, it just feels like home,” Flood said.

Several other military families were also reunited at the airport Tuesday night.