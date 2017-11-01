WATCH: Soldier returns from Afghanistan, meets newborn son for first time

By Published:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WFLA) — A California family had an emotional reunion this week that was made even more special by two family members meeting for the first time.

Dr. Dan Flood returned home Tuesday night after seven months in Afghanistan. Flood is a physician in the Air Force.

His whole family was waiting to welcome him home at the Sacramento International Airport, including the latest addition to the family.

For the first time, Flood met his son Elijah, who was born one month ago while Flood was still deployed.

Elijah was even wearing a special shirt for the occasion that said, “Welcome home Daddy, I’ve waited my whole life to meet you.”

“I’m just elated, it just feels like home,” Flood said.

Several other military families were also reunited at the airport Tuesday night.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s