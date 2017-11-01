VIDEO: ‘Porch pirate’ sought in Davenport after packages go missing

Polk County Sheriff's Office

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A “porch pirate” has been targeting homes in Davenport.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, someone has been stealing packages from porches in Davenport Estates and Legacy Park subdivisions. All of the boxes were from Amazon and were found opened and empty a mile from each crime scene, deputies said.

Deputies believe the suspect was driving 2012 model black Chevy Camaro. It’s unclear if a male or female was inside.

“First and foremost – don’t let Amazon deliver to your home when you’re not there – have your packages sent to work (if possible) or somewhere where there is a person there to receive it. Secondly – if you see something, say something!” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

If you know anything about the suspect(s), please call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or log onto http://www.P3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. You can also submit a tip on the free “P3tips” mobile app. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

