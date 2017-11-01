Victim’s family appeals to public to help catch Tampa hit-and-run driver

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – As a public cry for help, the family of 19-year-old Mostafa Abdalla is holding a press conference in Tampa Wednesday afternoon.

The teen was fatally struck sometime between Sunday afternoon and early Monday morning on Orient Road just north of Hanna Avenue.  Detectives said the suspect was driving a teal green vehicle that’s missing its passenger mirror.

Abdalla’s family will address the media today at 4 p.m. to appeal to anyone in the area who may have information regarding the identity and whereabouts of this suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile app. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

