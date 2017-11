Star Wars is such a massive part of our culture but if you haven’t seen the films it can really feel like you’re left out. The thing is, a lot of people who are not Star Wars fans but maybe want to know what all the fuss is about want to know, “Where do I begin?” Author Christian Blauvelt, who grew up in St. Petersburg, has written “Star Wars Made Easy”. Christian will be at Haslam’s at 2:00pm on Sunday and giving a talk at the Tampa Bay Times Festival of Reading on Saturday November 11th.

